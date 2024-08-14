NIMC Restates Commitment To Protection, Safety Of NIN Database

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The DG/CEO of NIMC, Engr Abisoye Coker-Odusote, has reiterated the safety and protection of data in its National Identity Database (NIDB) as the country commemorates the National Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) Day.

Engr Abisoye Coker-Odusote, represented by Engr Lanre Yusuf, Director, Information Technology and Identity Database (IT/IDD) at a press conference to commemorate the day in Abuja, emphasized that NIMC has put in place top-notch security architects to protect the Citizens’ Data.

She assured that the commission will ensure that the National Identification Number (NIN) Database is safe and secure.

The NIMC DG also commended the concerted efforts of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the National Population Commission (NPC) towards an inclusive digital identity system in Nigeria.

She reiterated the strategic partnership with the NPC and other Government agencies to enrol and issue NIN to all Nigerians, particularly children below the age of 16 years, adding that NIMC plans to go to the hinterland to enroll all Nigerians

Furthermore, Engr Coker-Odusote noted that over 109 million NINs have so far been issued to Nigerians and legal residents, amongst which children’s enrolment was 20 percent.

She, however, promised that the NIMC would ensure timely and accurate NIN enrolment of all Nigerians and legal residents within the shortest time possible.

Engr Coker-Odusote used the occasion to inform Nigerians that the Improved General Multiple Purpose Card (GMPC) will be launched soon to support the Federal Government’s drive for inclusivity, social safety net program and other programs targeted towards the Citizens.