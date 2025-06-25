NIMC Trains Corps Members For Nationwide NIN Enrolment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), in partnership with the Ministry of Youth Development and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has commenced the training of selected Youth Corps members to drive National Identification Number (NIN) enrolment to all the wards in the federation.

A statement by NIMC’s Head, Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke, said the initiative is part of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda of enrolling and issuing the NIN to all Nigerians and legal residents within the shortest time possible.

Adegoke said NIMC has enrolled and issued the NIN to over 120M Nigerians and legal residents, and intends to cover unreachable areas through the Ward Enrolment initiative.

The corps members selected are undergoing intensive training in preparation for the kick-off of the ward enrollment, the Commission said.

Consequently, Nigerians, most especially children below the age of 16 years, are encouraged by the initiative to enrol for the NIN in their respective wards.

The initiative, NIMC noted, aims to take NIN enrolment closer to the people.

The NIMC DG/CEO, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, lauded the support of President Tinubu towards the achievements of the NIMC mandate.

She also appreciated the commendable efforts of the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, and the DG, NYSC, Brigade-General, Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu.