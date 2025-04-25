NiMet Unionists Suspend Strike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Unionists of Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Thursday in Abuja suspended their strike action driven by demand for better working conditions.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keysmo.

Moshood said the unions suspended the strike action until May 13, to enable the federal government to intervene on the issues raised.

`This development emerged at the end of a crucial meeting convened by the Minister with leaders of the aggrieved unions, including National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP).

“Speaking after the meeting, Comrade Aba Ocheme, National Secretary of NUATE, confirmed the decision to suspend the strike,” he said

Moshood said that Ocheme stressed that the strike was suspended in recognition of the Minister’s timely and sincere intervention.

He said, Mr Alale Adedayo, ANAP National President, on his part noted that the unions decided to temporarily call off the strike while the process of resolution continued.

Moshood recalled that, at the meeting, the Minister pledged his commitment to finding lasting solutions to their concerns.

According to him, Keysmo said that he “will personally intervene through formal communications to both President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Finance, to fast-track the resolution of pressing financial concerns.

He said the minister reiterated the importance of industrial harmony in the aviation sector and commended the union leaders for their maturity, patriotism, and willingness to dialogue in the national interest.

Moshood recalled that the unions downed tools over a number unresolved grievances relating to poor working conditions, including salary relativity with other aviation agencies.

He also identified non-implementation of the 2019 consequential adjustment to the national minimum wage.(NAN)