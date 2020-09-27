NLC Strike: FG Makes U-Turn, Meets With Labour Union Leaders

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The representatives of the Federal Government (FG) are scheduled to meet with the Leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) (Sunday) evening, over the imminent industrial action slated for Monday – September 28, 2020.

Earlier, the meeting has been scheduled for tomorrow (Monday), but the Spokesman of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr. Charles Akpan, confirmed Sunday that the parley has been rescheduled and it would hold at the Presidential Villa Banquet Hall by 7pm – tonight.

Recall that the two previous meetings held between the FG and labour unions on the increase in the electricity tariffs and fuel pump price ended in a stalemate.

At the meetings, both the NLC and TUC opposed the hikes and maintained that the old rates should remain.

In the past, Justice Ibrahim Galadima-led National Industrial Court in Abuja had ruled against the planned action by the two unions.

The anti-strike suit was filed by the Peace and Unity Ambassadors Association, a non-governmental organization.

Similarly, the acting Director of the Department Civil Litigation of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Maimuna Shiru and Mr Tijjani Gazali, last Thursday led the government’s team who moved an ex-parte application, also praying the court to stop the strike.

Despite the injunctions, NLC and TUC have been unrelenting in the mobilisation for workers to join the strike.

The two bodies maintained that they did not have knowledge of any court ruling, as they have not been served with court orders.

