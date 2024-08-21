NLC Threatens Nationwide Strike If Ajaero Is Arrested, Detained

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress has stated that it will begin a nationwide protest if the Nigeria Police arrest its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero.

The union disclosed this on Tuesday morning at its headquarters, after its emergency National Executive Council meeting which was about the invitation of the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, by the police over allegations of financing terrorism.

According to the NEC, Ajaero will honor the police invitation but the legal adviser of the NLC president has asked the police for more time for the NLC President to appear before them.

Comrade Ado Kabiru Sani, the Deputy President of the NLC, tasked the nation’s workforce to be on standby for further instructions if the police act against their expectation of arresting Ajaero.

Sani said: “As a committed labor center, we will honor the invitation of the police because we are not a faceless organization, but we are working with our lawyer for an extension of time.

“In the event that the President is arrested, all workers will down tools immediately. We should wait for further directives from our leadership.”