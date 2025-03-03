Nnamdi Azikiwe University Debunks Contract Scandal Allegations

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Management of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), Awka, Anambra state has debunked allegations of a contract scandal involving the institution recently published by an online media, describing the publication as malicious.

The reports claimed that NAU’s Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Ikechebule, awarded a perimeter fencing contract twice—first to Abdullah Hawavo Construction Co. Ltd. in 2024 for N180,031,437.50 and later to Dukonni Nigeria Limited in February 2025 for N370,738,367 without revoking the initial contract.

But in a press statement signed by Njielita Louis, Acting Head of Information, Public Relations, and Protocol, the university described the report as “false and malicious,” accusing the media house and Abdullah Hawavo Construction Co. Ltd. of orchestrating a scheme to tarnish its reputation.

We gathered that controversy stems from a Sahara Reporters article titled “Nigerian University Unizik Caught in Contract Scandal as Acting VC Awards Same Project Twice, Second Over Double Initial.”

The report alleged that NAU awarded the perimeter fencing contract to Abdullah Hawavo Construction Co. Ltd. in 2024 and then re-awarded the same project to Dukonni Nigeria Limited in 2025, suggesting financial mismanagement.

However, NAU clarified that no contract was ever formalized with Abdullah Hawavo Construction Co. Ltd, stating that it offered the contract for remodelling and construction of the Southern Boundary (Frontage Perimeter Fence, Lot 1) to Abdullah Hawavo on October 25, 2024, but the company failed to accept the offer within the stipulated seven-day period, rendering the offer void.

The university further revealed that Abdullah Hawavo Construction Co. Ltd. sent a letter dated February 19, 2025, titled “Re: Unilateral and Arbitral Breach and Termination of Duly Awarded Contract. Demand for Rectification,” which was received by the university on February 20, 2025.

In the letter, the company was said to have accused NAU of breaching a contract that the it insists never existed.

According to NAU, the letter of offer was not a contract but an invitation to enter into an agreement, which Abdullah Hawavo failed to accept.

The university questioned how the company could claim a contract when no formal acceptance was received, noting that the Procurement Unit’s records show no acknowledgment of acceptance within the required timeframe.

Adding to the discrepancies, NAU highlighted that Abdullah Hawavo Construction Co. Ltd. requested 30% mobilization funds amounting to N54,009,431.25 on October 28, 2024—two days before officially collecting the offer letter on October 30, 2024.

The university found this action suspicious, as the company had not yet accepted the offer, let alone mobilized to the site or commenced any preparatory work.

NAU accused Abdullah Hawavo of attempting to mislead the public and media, including Sahara Reporters, by claiming a contract that was never awarded.

The university further explained that due to Abdullah Hawavo’s failure to accept the offer, it proceeded with a fresh bidding process, eventually awarding a contract for a new perimeter fence—not a remodelling of the old one—to Dukonni Nigeria Limited in February 2025 for N370,738,367.05.

NAU emphasized that this was a distinct project necessitated by the planned demolition of the old fence by scavengers, which made the initial remodelling plan unfeasible.

The university described the new contract as a legitimate process, refuting Sahara Reporters’ claim of double awarding.

It also criticized the media outfit for what it called a lack of journalistic integrity. The university noted that the news outlet published the report without seeking its official response, despite the Acting Vice Chancellor being available for comment.

According to NAU, the reporter relied solely on Abdullah Hawavo’s claims, failing to verify the allegations with the university.

The press release accused the media outlet of attempting to suppress NAU’s response by rushing to publish the story, thereby damaging the institution’s reputation.

In its defense, NAU reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and compliance with contractual obligations. The university stated that it maintains a reputable track record in the award of contracts and procurement processes, and it has never been caught in any contract scandal.

NAU described the allegations as a fabrication by Abdullah Hawavo Construction Co. Ltd. and Sahara Reporters, accusing them of engaging in a corporate conspiracy to malign the university’s image.

The press release advised contractors who feel aggrieved by the university’s actions to seek legal recourse rather than resorting to unfounded media campaigns.

NAU urged the public to disregard the allegations, asserting that the facts presented in its response, along with the attached documents, clearly debunk the claims.

The university also called for greater scrutiny of media reports, emphasizing the need for balanced and verified journalism to avoid misleading the public.

This development has sparked discussions within the university community and beyond, with many calling for stricter oversight of media reporting on public institutions.

NAU’s swift response aims to set the record straight, but the incident underscores the challenges of managing public perception in the face of unverified allegations.