Nnamdi Kanu Gets Life Imprisonment For Terrorism

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Federal High Court in Abuja after being convicted on all seven terrorism charges brought against him.

Delivering judgment, Justice James Omotosho described Kanu as a terrorist whose actions have caused bloodshed and destabilization in Nigeria’s South-East region.

“The court finds that the defendant, Nnamdi Kanu, is an international terrorist and must be treated accordingly,” the judge declared.

Justice Omotosho said the prosecution had presented credible and sufficient evidence to support its case. He also noted that Kanu did not call any witnesses or present a defense, instead choosing to rest his case on the prosecution’s evidence.

The verdict marks the culmination of a high-profile trial that has drawn national and international attention, with significant implications for security and separatist movements in Nigeria.