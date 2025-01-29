NNPCL Uncovers Fresh 77 Illegal Refineries, Pipelines In One Week

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited said it uncovered a total of illegal refineries and pipelines in one across the Niger Delta.

Nigeria recorded over 589 oil spills in 2024, most of which were caused by oil theft.

A breakdown of the figures showed that 58 illegal refineries and 19 illegal pipeline connections were uncovered.

In a video documentary on the official YouTube channel of the NNPCL on Tuesday, NNPCL said it recorded a total of 159 incidents of oil theft in the region.

The discoveries were made in a series of operations that took place between January 18 to 24, 2025.

The operations led to the arrest of 25 suspects and the discovery of various illegal oil installations.

“An industry-wide security collaboration to safeguard hydrocarbon infrastructure continues to yield remarkable results,” the broadcast says.

It listed the the various companies and stakeholders involved in the operations including NMPC Ltd’s Command and Control Centre, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Ltd, Maton Engineering Nigeria Ltd, Shell Petroleum Development Company Ltd, Oando PLC, and the Government Security Agencies.

The development comes a week after the national oil company announced the discovery of 55 illegal refineries and 29 illegal pipeline connections.

Listing some of the major incidents of oil theft, NNPCL noted that a major breach was reported on the Oando to NLNG Boni gas pipeline system in River State.

It also recorded vandalism of a gas pipeline forced a shutdown, disrupting the gas supply to Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG.

The national oil company said it uncovered several instances of vandalism of crude oil pipelines and illegal connections to condensate pipelines in the Ikenzi and Oruma areas of Bayelsa State, were exposed.

“Similar breaches were discovered in Ugu, Edo State, Ipu South, Abia State, and at a wellhead in Buguma, River State,” the broadcast notes.

The company noted that all illegal connections had been removed and repairs had been successfully carried out.

Illegal refineries were reportedly discovered in Bile, Boni, Oigu, Okoloma, Ayama, and Ward 7, Dema Abe, all in River State.

In a breakdown of the 159 incidents in the Niger Delta region, it was noted that seven incidents were recorded in the Western corridor, 72 in the Central Corridor, 41 in the Eastern corridor, and 39 in the Deep Blue water.

The company emphasised that the fight against crude oil theft will continue, adding that its resolve against the menace remains unshaken.