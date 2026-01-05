No President or VP Slot, No Defection, Says Kwankwaso

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Kano State governor and leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has said he would only consider defecting to another political party if he is offered either the presidential or vice-presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kwankwaso made the statement on Saturday while addressing supporters of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) at his residence in Kano. He said any defection must reflect both his political stature and the strength of his nationwide support base built over more than four decades.

According to him, his supporters would not accept a political move that does not guarantee him one of the top two positions in the 2027 elections.

Kwankwaso disclosed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had invited him to join the party, but said he declined because the offer lacked clarity and political value.

He said discussions with APC representatives failed to address what tangible positions or roles would align with his status and the values of NNPP leaders.

Reaffirming his ambition, Kwankwaso said the NNPP remains committed to the Kwankwasiyya ideology, which prioritises poverty alleviation, youth empowerment, education, employment, healthcare, and agricultural development.

He added that the party is positioning itself strongly for the 2027 elections, describing the contest as a national project that requires unity, particularly in Kano State.

Kwankwaso also criticised reports of a planned defection by Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, describing it as a betrayal. However, he urged his supporters to remain calm and prayerful amid the unfolding political developments.