Senate Approves Emergency Rule In Rivers, Calls For Mediation Thursday, March 20th, 2025
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Like the House of Representatives, the Senate has approved President Bola Tinubu’s proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers State, invoking its constitutional powers under the amended 1999 Constitution.
The approval grants President Tinubu the authority to enforce emergency measures while mandating a review of the situation at any time, but no later than six months.
Per the Constitution, the National Assembly has also imposed a joint committee of both chambers, to oversee the administration of affairs in Rivers State during the emergency period.
Additionally, the Senate has resolved to establish a mediation committee consisting of eminent Nigerians to help resolve the state’s political crisis.
