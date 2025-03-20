W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Senate Approves Emergency Rule In Rivers, Calls For Mediation

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Thursday, March 20th, 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Like the House of Representatives, the Senate has approved President Bola Tinubu’s proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers State, invoking its constitutional powers under the amended 1999 Constitution.

The approval grants President Tinubu the authority to enforce emergency measures while mandating a review of the situation at any time, but no later than six months.

Per the Constitution, the National Assembly has also imposed a joint committee of both chambers, to oversee the administration of affairs in Rivers State during the emergency period.

Additionally, the Senate has resolved to establish a mediation committee consisting of eminent Nigerians to help resolve the state’s political crisis.

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=101528

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith bank

SHELL

NNPCL

advertisement

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us