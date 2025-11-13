No Religion Persecution In Nigeria, Says Minister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has refuted claims that Nigeria violates religious freedom, saying that it is false and damaging to the image of the country.

Speaking at the 5th National Advertising Conference held on Thursday in Abuja, Idris stated such claims do not reflect the reality of Nigeria’s diversity.

He said: “Distinguished participants, our nation today faces challenges that are not only economic or security-related but also communicational.

“One of the gravest of these is the deliberate spread of misinformation, particularly the false and damaging narrative of Nigeria as a ‘violator of religious freedom.’

“Let me state clearly and emphatically that this narrative is false. It is a distortion of our reality as a nation of diverse peoples and faiths, who have lived together peacefully for generations.”

The minister also disclosed that although Nigeria faces security challenges, the problems are not religiously motivated.

“All Nigerians — Christians, Muslims, and people of other faiths- have suffered from the menace of terrorism and banditry,” he said.

Idris informed participants that the present administration is trying to improve security and reorganise its structures to combat terrorism.

“We have invested deeply in strengthening our security architecture, rejigging the command and control structure, and injecting new ideas and fresh perspectives into the war against terror,” he said.