Nobody Offered Me Money For Abortion — Olamide’s Baby Mama

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Maria Okan, the baby mama to Olamide, the singer, has refuted claims that she was paid to abort her pregnancy a few years ago.

African Examiner recalls that in 2019, the on-air-personality (OAP) was reported to have been pregnant for Olamide.

There were, however, rumours alleging that Okan was offered money to get rid of the pregnancy at the time.

However, in a series of posts on her Twitter page on Tuesday, Okan addressed the rumours behind the birth of her child.

According to the media personality, she loves motherhood and never made any attempt to kill her child.

“Good morning I was never offered, I never asked, nor did I receive money to murder a child. I heard that story for the 1st time when you all did – when I was 8 months You say I made the wrong choice to carry life, and I should’ve opted for murder? Pele. I love motherhood,” she wrote.

“At the time those nonsense stories came out, I chose to focus on delivering my child since I had a high-risk pregnancy and a fibroid that practically exploded a few months in. But as she is safe and sound now, there’s no pressure. We thank God.

“And for the record, no one gave me any stinking money for an abortion. As a mother, when you carry a child and deliver her by the Grace of God, you will know how insulting this is and has been.”

She also berated her critics, saying their “insults and death threats” meant nothing to her.

“Your trolling comments, death threats and insults all these years have meant nothing lol. We are doing well, we are healthy, we are making money and we will continue to elevate,” she added.