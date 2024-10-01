Independence: Tinubu To Address Nigerians In Nationwide Broadcast

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu will make a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, October 1 at 7a.m.

Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga in a Press Release issued on Monday said the broadcast is part of activities to commemorate the 64th Independence Anniversary of the nation.

Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the broadcast, he stated