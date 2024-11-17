Nollywood Meets Hollywood In Los Angeles To Bridge Cinematic Divides

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Practitioners in the Nollywood industry met with their Hollywood colleagues in Los Angeles, U.S., in deliberate

attempt to bridge cinematic divides between the two industries.

This was during the second edition of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) International Festival tagged “Nollywood meets Hollywood”, held

recently at the Dream Magic Studio in Los Angeles.

Emeka Rollas, National President of AGN in a statement described the festival as an outstanding one which recorded huge success.

Rollas said that the event was attended by representatives of the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA),

casting directors, top entertainment impressario and the Nigerian community in Hollywood.

He added that the festival was also meant to ensure business opportunities in the film industry were uniquely accessed by all.

He said “this is a significant move to bridge cultural and cinematic divides, the AGN members were led to Los Angeles, headquarters of the SAG AFTRA for

groundbreaking meeting.

“The strategic visit was aimed at fostering collaboration and twinning arrangements between the AGN and SAGAFTRA.

“During the meeting, discussions centered on integrating Nollywood into SAG- AFTRA’s casting and production networks, paving way for increased

global representation and diversity.

“Some of the key areas of focus include: casting opportunities, co-productions, capacity building, understudying royalties and global distribution.

“We looked into facilitating the dissemination of Nollywood content to broader audiences worldwide, we also exchanged knowledge and expertise to enhance industry standards and professionalism,” he said.

He described the historic meeting with SAG-AFTRA as a major breakthrough for Nollywood.

“It is a new era of collaboration for Nollywood because the visit marks a significant step toward forging robust alliance between Nollywood and the American entertainment industry.

“As discussions progress, the stage is set for a new era of creative collaboration, paving the way for increased global recognition and celebration of Nigerian talent.

“We are eager to explore opportunities for growth, cultural exchange and mutual benefit, solidifying our industry’s position on the global stage.

“As the partnership unfolds, the world can expect exciting collaborations, fresh perspectives and captivating storytelling from the vibrant fusion of Nollywood and American cinema.

“With this festival, we intend to improve broader collaboration between filmmakers and actors to directly and indirectly benefit from global creative opportunities available within

the space.”

Will Benssusen, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel of SAG-AFTRA, pledged to continue to support the AGN and ensure that members gain access into Hollywood, given the level of acting talents that abound in Nollywood.

The festival was witnessed by some Nollywood stars from Nigeria, including Walta Anga, Lurchy Donald, the Aneke twins, Georgina Ibe, Ifeoma Okeke,

Kemi Adekomi, Brown Eneh, and host of others. (NAN)