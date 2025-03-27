NPFL: Visiting Plateau United Beat Enugu Rangers @ Home

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Visiting plateau United of Jos, Thursday evening at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu, defeated their host, Rangers inter FC 1-0 in the week 31 of the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League NPFL.

The skillful coach Mbwas Mangut boys who displayed impressive soccer artistry throughout the regulation time of the game, kissed the flying Antelopes goal post net at exactly 72 minutes into the second half of the encounter via one of its utility player, Kalu Samuel, Jessey No 17..

Efforts by the Enugu club side, and reigning Champions of the NPFL, to cancel the lone goal proved abortive, as the plateau united defenders built a solid brick wall round their 18 yard box.

Goal keeper of Plateau United, Amah John, who most spectators of the game rated man of the match, took firm charge of his goal post throughout the 90 minutes regulation and extra time of the game.

Speaking with Sports Writers during the post match press briefing, Rangers Technical Adviser, Fidelis Ilechukwu, attributed the home loss to injuries sustained by most of its players.

“What happened is what happens in football, and we take it in good faith” Ilechukwu stated.

Ilechukwu however, expressed optimism of Rangers still having hope of featuring in the continental tournament.

Plateau Coach, in his reaction, hailed his players for playing to instructions, saying they prepared very well for the game, knowing well that their current position in the league is not too impressive.

With the loss, Rangers has dropped from 5th to 6th position with 45 points on the league table, while Plateau United now occupies 10th position with 42 points.