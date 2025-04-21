NSCDC Nab Over 20 Illegal Private Guard Companies In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has detained over 20 illegal Private Guard Companies (PGCs) operating within the State.

Recall that the Act establishing the Corps mandates it to supervise, monitor, profile and conduct due regulation of all Private Guard Companies (PGCs) in the country.

The state Commandant, Dr. Elijah Willie, made this information known in Enugu on Sunday.

He said that within a few months, the Corps had intensified its enforcement and regulatory efforts and operations against illegal Private Guard Companies (PGCs) operating in Enugu State.

According to him, “Over 20 arrests were recorded within about three months, involving unlicensed operators, defaulting companies with unpaid branch fees, and impersonators of registered PGCs personnel.

“To consolidate these efforts and ensure proper handling of all issues relating to PGCs operations, the State Command will host a PGCs Stakeholders’ Meeting on April 30, 2025.

“This meeting is expected to foster mutual understanding, compliance, and improved regulation within the private security sector,” he said.

Willie added that the Command under his watch had remained steadfast in its mandate of safeguarding lives, property and critical national assets through strategically repositioning the Command for greater efficiency and impact.