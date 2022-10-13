Nwoye Decries Incessant Killing Of APC Youths In Enugu

…. Urges Security Operatives To Arrest Perpetrators

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The immediate past Chairman of the All Progressive Congress in Enugu Dr. Ben Nwoye, has decried the incessant gruesome killing of youths of the party in different parts of the state, urging security operatives to rise up to its responsibility and apprehend the perpetrators.

Nwoye, who is the Convener of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign, Enugu State Chapter made the call Thursday during a prayer session for the repose of the souls of two APC youth leaders, Mr. Lucky Idoko and Hon. Ugwuoke Victor, who were gruesomely murdered by yet to be identified gunmen at different locations in

Igboeze South Council Area of Enugu State last Saturday.

The former Chairman who could not control his emotions during the prayer session held at the Tinubu/Shetima Campaign Office regretted that the recent incident has brought to total four of the numbers of APC youths that have been sent to their untimely grave in 2022 alone.

He also recalled how an attempted assassination was made on his own life in September 2018, at his Enugu Independence Layout residence which he recently donated for the Tinubu/Shetima Campaign Office.

Nwoye recalled how the yet to be identified hoodlums invaded his residence in the early hours of that fateful day, but gave glory to God that he survived the attempted assassination.

The APC Chieftain urged the party faithful not to be deterred by what he described as bad air blowing in the Enugu APC, stressing that political party ought to be about fraternity and relationship and not killing of members.

Nwoye, who is also a serving Federal Commissioner representing Southeast in the Federal Consumer Competition protection Commission FCCP, encouraged members of the party not to abandon families

of the deceased, urging them to always visits the loved ones they left behind.

The former Enugu APC boss, appealed to politicians in the state to eschew politics of bitterness and acrimony, saying shedding of human blood in any guise in the name of politics remains an evil act that its perpetrators will definitely face judgment before God.

The APC stalwart, used the prayer session to inaugurate some support groups for the APC 2023 presidential Candidate, such as Asiwaju Women Corporative Society, APC youth taskforce for Tinubu,

Jagaban coalition, among others said they resolved to hold the inauguration in low key because they were still mourning the demise of the APC youths leaders..

Nwoye added that they had planned an elaborate event before the unfortunate incident.

“I want to use this medium to call on Enugu and Southeast electorate to embrace the APC presidential flag bearer , His Excellency, Ahmed Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election, because of his antecedents and his capacity to transform the country positively if given the mandate.

“APC has youth supporters in all the 260 political wards of the state who are not social media

supporters.

“We planned an elaborate inauguration but unfortunately we lost two of our vibrant youth leaders who are also members of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign organization.

“Security agencies should do something. There is too much killings. We are calling on police and DSS to look into it,” he laments.

According to Nwoye, “what is happening in Enugu State is appalling. An armed female shot the people. They are not Fulanis. They are not Muslims but callous killers.

“Whether they are politically motivated or not, they should stop. They have killed many of our party members,” he cries out.

“There are people from the 260 wards, Christians yet we are supporting Tinubu. We are not looking for religious leaders but political leaders,” he said pointing out that Tinubu/Shettima have antecedents saying that they will perform when voted into power.