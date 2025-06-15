NYSC Halts Renovations At Lagos Camp For Orientation Exercise

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has temporarily suspended ongoing renovation work at its Iyana-Ipaja Orientation Camp in Lagos State.

The Lagos NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Christina Salmwang, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday that the halt was necessary to avoid disrupting the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream II orientation course, which began on June 13.

NAN reports that the renovation, initiated by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, aims to upgrade facilities at the temporary camp while work continues on the permanent site in Agbowa, Ikorodu.

Salmwang said: “It is to avoid any disruptions, hitches, and ensure a smooth orientation process for corps members during this exercise.

“The three-week orientation programme equips corps members with essential skills and knowledge before they proceed to their Places of Primary Assignment.

“Renovation efforts will resume immediately after the current batch departs”.

Salmwang also confirmed that 7,086 corps members (2,891 males and 4,195 females) have been registered and accommodated.

This figure included those dislodged to the states of Ekiti, Ondo, Kwara, and Osun due to limited space at the Iyana-Ipaja camp.

“We are hopeful that our permanent site in Agbowa, Ikorodu, will be completed soon to accommodate all posted to Lagos,” she added.

Expressing gratitude to Gov. Sanwo-Olu, Salmwang lauded the Lagos State Government’s unwavering support for the NYSC scheme, emphasising its positive impact on corps members deployed to the state.

“The Lagos State Government’s support for the scheme cannot be overemphasised.

“This is a testament to its commitment to youth development and empowerment,” she added. (NAN)