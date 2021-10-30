OAU Reopens , Set To Start Examination Immediately

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, have reopened the institution closed on Oct. 2, following a protest by the students..

This is contained in a statement by the University’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Abiodun Olarewaju on Friday in Ile-Ife.

Olarewaju said that the decision to reopen the University was taken at an emergency meeting of the Senate on Oct. 29.

He stated that the students would return and continue with their examinations on Nov. 6, in tandem with what was previously on ground.

”Parents and guardians are hereby advised to inform their children and wards, particularly those who have already finished their examinations to stay at home so that none of them will use the excuse of the reopening of the University to do something untoward,’’ he said..

Olarewaju quoted the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, as urging the students to be law abiding and not to engage in anything that could further elongate the session.

African Examiner reports that the students were sitting for examinations when they embarked on protest on Oct.1, thereby aborting the process midstream.























