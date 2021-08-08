Obasanjo Meets Beninese President Over Sunday Ighoho

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, was in Benin Republic some days back concerning the Sunday Igboho issue, according to The Cable.

Obasanjo had travelled to Zanzibar in Tanzania on August 1 and rerouted to Benin.

The former president was said to have met with Benin’s President Patrice Talon after his condolence visit to Nicephore Soglo on his wife’s demise. Roseline was 87 years old.

It could be recalled that Soglo was Beninise President from 1991 to 1996 and was one of the African leaders who intervened when the late General Sani Abacha imprisoned Obasanjo in 1995.

Igboho is in trouble after he was accused by Benin for using fake passports to enter the country. Also, the Nigerian government intends to bring back the secessionist leader for causing trouble.























