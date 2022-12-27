Obasanjo’s Ex-Aide, Osuntokun Replaces Okupe As Peter Obi Campaign DG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The former Political Adviser to President Olusegun Obasanjo, Akin Osuntokun Labour Party, LP, has been appointed as the new Director General of its Presidential Campaign.

This was disclosed by the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

According to Abure, the decision was agreed after comprehensive consultations with party stakeholders across board.

African Examiner writes that Osuntokun will now replace Doyin Okupe who resigned from the position last week.

Okupe resigned from the position after a federal high court judgment convicted him of money laundering. The court sentenced Okupe to two years imprisonment but with an option to pay a N500,000 fine on each count, totalling N13 million.

Okupe agreed to pay the fine after the sentencing.