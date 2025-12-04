Obi: ADC Coalition Shaky Over Unresolved Zoning Arrangement

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), says the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition is facing instability due to unresolved issues surrounding zoning and the rotation of key political offices.

Obi made the comments during an interview on YouTube with Advocacy for Good Governance on Wednesday, stressing that the coalition must finalise its internal structures and define a coherent agenda ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Today, I’m a member of the Labour Party, and I subscribe to the ADC coalition for the 2027 election. I believe in it,” Obi said. “But as much as I believe in it, I need to know the fundamentals that we all agree to respect.”

He noted that the coalition still has “fine lines” to resolve, including clarity on zoning arrangements and unsigned agreements regarding the presidency and other top offices.

“Where things must be done properly, we must sit down and talk about where we’re driving the country to,” he said. “If you don’t organise these things, you create confusion for the future.”

Obi expressed confidence in the coalition’s leadership, praising figures such as former Senate President David Mark and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, whom he referred to as “my leader.”

“I believe David Mark has the political sagacity to lead the party,” he said. “People like my own leader, Atiku, someone I have all my respect for, believes in the good of Nigeria and wants the best for the country.”

When asked if he would remain committed to the coalition even if he is not chosen as its presidential candidate, Obi said his priority is national progress, not personal ambition.

“I’m not desperate to be president of Nigeria. I’m desperate to see Nigeria work,” he said.