Obi Condemns ADC Crisis, Questions Democratic Values

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Peter Obi has sharply criticised the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the ongoing leadership crisis in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing the situation as a troubling setback for Nigeria’s democracy.

In his reaction, Obi expressed disappointment that individuals who once stood as defenders of democracy during the era of Sani Abacha are now allegedly acting in ways that undermine the very principles they once championed. He referenced the legacy of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), noting the irony that some of its former members now appear to contradict the ideals they fought for.

Obi’s remarks were triggered by developments involving the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which recently removed the names of David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola from its official portal as National Chairman and National Secretary of the ADC. INEC also stated it would not recognise Nafiu Bala Gombe, who is seeking to be declared national chairman through legal action.

The controversy highlights ongoing tensions within the ADC and raises broader concerns about internal party democracy and institutional independence in Nigeria’s political landscape. Obi’s statement, particularly his assertion that “power indeed reveals character,” underscores the growing debate over whether current political actors are living up to the democratic standards they once advocated.