Ohanaeze Lauds US State Of North Carolina For Proclaiming June 14 As Igbo Day

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Igbo umbrella body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, led by Senator Azuta Mbata, has applauded Governor Josh Stein, the government and citizens of the State of North Carolina, United States of America), on the recent Proclamation of June 14 as Igbo Day in his State.

“Suffice it to say that Ohanaeze Ndigbo, by extension our people all over the world, are profoundly pleased with this singular honour, in recognition of the contributions of Igbo people to the economic, political and socio-cultural development of the State of North Carolina.

The Ohaneze boss, expressed his feeling and that of the entire Igbo nation through a press statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, by the organization’s national publicity Secretary world wide, Dr. Ezechi Chukwu,

“The Ohanaeze President General not only lauds this development but also sees it as a classic demonstration of inclusivity, active citizenship participation, equity, social justice and meritocracy as both standard virtues of democracy and inviolable ideals of nation building in a modern State.

“Senator Mbata equally commends Ndigbo in North Carolina for being worthy Ambassadors of Igbo sense of entrepreneurship, resilience, discipline, industry, social values and endearing heritage.

“He thanks the Igbo Diaspora in general for their remittances and robust contributions to the homefront and urges them to continue to remain focused, law abiding and worthy emissaries of Igbo social principles and worldview.