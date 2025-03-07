Tinubu Mourns Okupe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the family, friends and associates of Prince Doyin Okupe, a medical doctor, politician, communicator and strategist who played a significant role in Nigeria’s political landscape.

This was contained in a press release issued on Friday and signed by Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga

A prominent son of Iperu-Remo in Ogun State, Okupe served as President Goodluck Jonathan’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs and President Olusegun Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media.

During his political career of over three decades, Okupe served as the National Publicity Secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC). He was prominent in the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Accord Party, of which he was the national leader.

He was most recently the Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign for the 2023 election.

Okupe made notable contributions to the medical field as the co-founder of the Royal Cross Medical Centre, Lagos, and the publisher of Life Mirror, a health-focused newspaper.

Tinubu recalled Okupe as a bold and articulate advocate for national development, expressing deep sorrow over his passing at a time when his wealth of experience and insight were still invaluable to the nation.

The President also commiserate with the government and people of Ogun State, particularly the Iperu-Remo community, who have lost an esteemed son and leader.

He recognised Okupe’s enduring impact on his home state and the deep void his passing leaves in the hearts of those who came in direct contact with him.

Tinubu prayed that God would grant repose to the departed patriot’s soul and comfort all.