Terrorists Release Pictures Of 62 Train Attack Hostages

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The terrorists who attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28 yesterday released four photos of their captives.

In the photos, 62 of the kidnapped victims are seen in four groups.

The first photo has 23 persons, including five children (two females and three males) and 18 women.

Among them is the 85-year-old woman said to be diabetic.

The second photo shows 17 men, including a foreigner.

The third photo shows six of the victims sitting, one of whom has a bandage wrapped on his right leg.

The fourth photo shows 16 people.

It is the third time the terrorists would release evidence that their captives are alive.

The first photo was released during the release of Managing Director of Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Ali-Hassan.

The other was a video showing victims begging the government to grant the terrorists’ demands.

It was reported after the attack that 68 captives were with the bandits, including 41 women, 22 men and five children.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) is unsure of the exact number of those abducted.

The terrorists used clothes to block the background on the photographs as the abductees sat on a tarpaulin.

They blew up rail tracks on the Abuja-Kaduna route during the attack, killing eight passengers.

No fewer than 41 people were injured.