Olamide Reunites With Asake Ahead Of Self-Titled Album Release

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian rapper Olamide Adedeji has reunited with Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake for the release of a new single dubbed ’99’ off his forthcoming self-titled album, ‘Olamide’.

The single features Young Jonn, Seyi Vibez, and British singer Daecolm. The album which is made up of 17 tracks is scheduled for a June 18, 2025 release date.

The album includes the YBNL boss’ previously released singles such as ‘Hello Habibi’, ‘Metaverse’, and ‘Uptown Disco’, which features Asake and Fireboy.

The Willis produced song brings together artistes from across the Afrobeats scene.

Asake, formerly signed to Olamide’s YBNL Nation, features on the track amid recent speculation about a rift between the two.

This comes after Asake launched his label ‘Giran Republic’ in February 2025. He also released his debut single, ‘Why Love,’ under the imprint.

His appearance on ’99’ suggests their professional relationship remains intact despite his departure from YBNL.

The video for 99 is expected to be released in the coming days.

‘Olamidé’ will be the singer’s 11th solo album.

In April, Olamide released ‘Kai’, a single featuring Wizkid. The track marks their first collaboration since ‘Omo To Shan’ in 2011.