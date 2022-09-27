Olisa Metuh’s Alleged 400m Money Laundry Case Not Struck Out By Court, Says EFCC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Contrary to reports in the media that a Federal High Court (FHC) sitting in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital has struck out a case filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, against former National publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic party PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh, the anti- graft agency has dismissed the reports, saying it is not true.

It said “the attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to some reports in the media, alleging that, the Federal High Court, FHC, sitting in Abuja, on Monday, September 26, 2022, “ struck out a suit filed by the Commission against former National Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Olisa Metuh, for retrial.

A statement issued by the Commission’s Spokesman, Mr. Wilson , Uwajaren, made available to African Examiner in Enugu Monday, read thus: We wish to state unequivocally that, there is no modicum of truth in those reports.

“Metuh’s case is presently pending before the Supreme Court, arising from the appeal by the Commission, as well as his own cross appeal, upon the judgment of the Court of Appeal which nullified the judgment of the trial court on alleged grounds of bias.

“There is, therefore, no pending case before the Federal High Court to warrant striking out of the same.

The statement added: “It bears reiterating that, the EFCC, has no fresh application for retrial of Metuh before the court.

“There can be no striking out of a suit that was not initiated or filed before the court. Any report of striking out of a suit filed by the EFCC on Metuh, is a gross misrepresentation of the status of the case and the public is enjoined to ignore such reports.

According to Uwajaren, the EFCC is awaiting the hearing of the appeal by the apex court, concerning the ground of bias raised by the Court of Appeal, in the N400million money laundering charges instituted against him.

“The Commission will do nothing to abuse processes of the court, as it remains committed to total respect for the rule of law.