Peter Obi’s VP: Nigerians blast Kwankaso, Buba Galadima

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the debate for the coalition of the New Nigerian Party with the Labour Party continues to rage on, Nigerians have taken a swipe at the former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso and President Muhammad Buhari former ally, Buba Galadima for their insistence that Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi cannot be a running mate to Kwankwaso who is the presidential flag bearer of the NNPP before the coalition between the two parties will materialize.

African Examiner recalls that Kwankwaso, when he appeared on Channels Television on Sunday, had stated that the South East needs the coalition more than the NNPP as the NNPP is the only way the South East will get a shot at the presidency.

According to the two-time former governor, he can’t be a running mate to Peter Obi as the South East are not good politicians but good in business and other sectors.

Also, Buba Galadima, appearing on Arise TV on Monday was of the view that the South East candidates don’t believe in Nigeria.

Galadima also stated that Nigerians telling Kwankwaso to be the running mate to Peter Obi don’t understand politics as the Kwanwaso movement has been in force for the past 32 years, while that of Peter Obi started just two months ago.

These developments have sparked social media reactions as African Examiner have captured some of them as seen on the micro-blogging space.

@JOS4PETEROBI1 writes: “So ISIS, Boko Haram, Ansaru, bandits, killer herdsmen, and Islamic extremism in Northern Nigeria did not taint Buhari, Atiku, and Kwankwaso, it’s only Peter Obi that’s tainted by IPOB according to Buba Galadima. Honestly, we should retire these old men from politics.”

@chimmoski writes: “Two Parties came for negotiation, they haven’t come up with a decision yet, but one party has already started speaking to the media. This alone is odd for me. Showcasing your pride. Peter Obi, never ever respond. Allow them run with their narratives. Imagine Buba Galadima!”

@osujichima47 writes: “Can someone tell Mallam Buba Galadima of the NNPP to get his fact right? Peter Odili is not from the Southeast but South-south as he wrongly stated on Arise TV. I understand his plight; many people from the north and the southwest believe all people from the South-south.”

@ByHimILive writes: “This Buba Galadima insults and Kwankwaso somehow utterances wouldn’t have happened if we just stayed on our plane, we’re the stars here and these ppl are supposed to be coming to us, not we postulating about alliances with them. We can pull this off ourselves.”

@its_murfy writes: “Buba Galadima and Kwankwaso telling Nigerians of the insecurity affecting southeast with Peter Obi name like the north is safe heaven forgetting the north have the highest security issues affecting the nation, Obi movement is not about tribe or region or religion.”

@donmikoto writes: “Buba Galadima now on Arisetv and the arrogance he is exhibiting in trying to explain why Peter Obi should deputize Kwankwaso makes me puke. This same man made this arrogant stand for Buhari in 2019. @NgLabour should forget this One state contestant. @peterobi is better!!!!!”

@ibehsamuel writes: “I think the NNPP is under pressure to get an imprint in the South. Listening to Buba Galadima making a case for Peter Obi to join the NNPP ticket shows desperation. Peter Obi doesn’t need these guys whose influence are limited to Kano.”

@ebenexa writes: “I get irritated when northern elites like Buba Galadima decide who the average Northerner should vote for, yet you leave these average Northerners to suffer kidnappings and lack, you don’t decide that they should be protected and educated, yet you want to decide their votes.”

@SamsonFamous4 writes: “I listened to Alh. Buba Galadima in Arise Tv. Rufai asked him a very delicate question in Southeast and in his tribal superiority piety, he goofed maximally. I am so ashamed of the northern elites. The north has done more division and harm to this country than anything else.”

@MaxNdukwuPhD writes: “Just been wondering what makes Kwankwaso and Buba Galadima believe Southerners/Middle Belt will vote for anyone from the NW/NE in 2023 after what the people experienced in the hands of the Fulani govt of Buhari whose body language has emboldened the Fulani against the rest of us.”

@adaenyser writes: “I m so happy with the way this interview with Buba Galadima went on Arise tv, it exposed the fact that Kwankwaso needs Peter Obi, more than Peter Obi needs him. The North must stop its arrogance and superiority complex against the south. The SE has every right to be president.”

@ifeanyitech writes: “What Buba Galadima is doing on Arise Tv is riling up the southeast to give up on the Nigeria project through Peter Obi. It’s a trap to dissuade the people, embarrass their motivation, and ultimately lead them into conflict against the State. It’s a TRAP! Kwakwaso Obj’s VP NNPP.”