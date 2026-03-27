Omah Lay Reverts to Christianity from Islam

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian singer Omah Stanley Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, has reportedly reverted to Christianity after previously exploring Islam.

A few years ago, the Rivers-born singer hinted at converting to Islam. However, in a recent post on Snapchat, Omah Lay suggested he has returned to Christianity.

He revealed that he has started reading the Bible again, saying he enjoyed reading the Quran but relates more to the Bible.

“Back to the Bible. I enjoyed reading the Quran, but I relate more to this,” he wrote, signalling a return to his birth religion.