Ondo 2020: Akeredolu Announces Running Mate

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has stated that Lucky Ayedatiwa, a one-time state representative on the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as his deputy for the Upcoming election in the state.

Ayedatiwa, whose details have since been forwarded to the electoral umpire, INEC, comes from Obe-Nla which is an oil-bearing community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State and he is an old member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akeredolu confirmed this development when he uploaded a graphic which revealed his name and Ayedatiwa’s on Twitter on Wednesday.

African Examiner reports that the governor chose a new running mate after his former deputy, Agboola Ajayi, dumped the APC for the opposition party, PDP.