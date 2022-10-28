Ondo Politician Dies After Sex Romp

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former political appointee in Ondo West local government area simply identified as Olanrewaju has died in a hotel after allegedly sex romp with his lover.

The incident occurred at 9pm on Wednesday at Step Down Hotel.

Witnesses said they suspected the woman was spiritually laced with Magun (Thunderbolt).

Olanrewaju, 49, was said to have contested for a councillorship position.

Sources said his lover raised the alarm after realising that the man collapsed after taking his bath.

It was the manager of the hotel that reportedly called in police officers from Enu-Owa Police Station.

The corpse has been deposited at the morgue of the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital.

Ondo Police spokesman, Fumilayo Odunlami, a Superintendent (SP) confirmed the incident and said it was a suspected case of sudden and unnatural death.