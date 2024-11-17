Ondo Poll: APC Leads In 13 LGAs Announced So Far, Collation Resumes At 5am

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After announcing results from 13 Local Government Areas in the Ondo State governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is going on recess and will resume collation at 5am to call the remaining 5.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is leading in all the 13 local governments declared so far, with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) coming second.

The collation officer, Prof Olayemi Akinwunmi, who announced the recess, said it is to allow for the arrival of results from the remaining local governments.

“We have five more local governments but we are going to take our recess now until 5am to receive some from Akure North, Okitipupa and Odigbo, then Ilaje and Ese Odo. We resume at 5am for these local governments,” Prof Akinwunmi said.

The 13 Local Governments Areas declared so far are Ifedore, Ondo East, Ileoluji Oke-Igbo, Idanre, Irele, Akoko South West, Owo, Ondo West, Akoko South East, Akoko North West, Ose, Akoko North East and Akure South.

The 5 remaining local governments are Ilaje, Odigbo, Okitipupa, Akure North and Ese Odo.

Out of the 13 local governments announced so far, it was only in one that a contending issue came up. The LG is Idanre where the agent of the PDP alleged issues of vote buying, ballot box snatching and no election in some areas. He asked the returning officer to reject results from Idanre.

INEC National Commissioner, Prof Kunle Ajayi, who spoke to Channels Television in Akure, the Ondo State capital before the collation commenced, had assured Ondo people that the result will be declared not later than 6am.

“I can assure you that until we declare the winner, we won’t leave here. We will wait until the last local government before we leave.

“I don’t have any fear that even by 6am, maybe everything would have been over,” the National Commissioner added.