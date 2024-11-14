Ondo Poll: IGP Bars Security Aides From Accompanying VIPs To Polling Booths

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has banned security aides and escorts from accompanying VIPs into polling booths and collation centres during the governorship election in Ondo.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, issued a statement on Thursday stating that Egbetokun has implemented “comprehensive security measures” to ensure a peaceful, transparent, and credible election.

Egbetokun has deployed Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Sylvester Alabi, as the coordinating DIG for the election to oversee the implementation of security strategies and to maintain law and order throughout the electoral period.

The IGP also named Bennett Igweh, an assistant inspector-general, and Tunji Disu, a commissioner of police, as AIG and CP elections, respectively.

Egbetokun said all movements on roads, waterways, and other means of transportation are restricted from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday in the state except for those on essential services, such as ambulances, media officials, and fire service personnel.

The statement reads, “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM., has announced comprehensive security measures aimed at ensuring a peaceful, transparent, and credible electoral process during the upcoming Ondo off-season Gubernatorial elections scheduled for Saturday, November 16, 2024.

“In preparation for the elections, the IGP has deployed DIG Sylvester Abiodun Alabi as the coordinating DIG for the Elections, tasked with overseeing the implementation of the Police security strategies to maintain law and order throughout the electoral period, while AIG Bennett Igweh, mni, and CP Tunji Disu are deployed as AIG and CP Elections respectively.

“As part of the security framework, there will be a restriction of all vehicular movements on roads, waterways, and other means of transportation from 6am to 6pm on Election Day, with the exception of those on essential services, such as ambulances, media officials, fire services, and other accredited media.

“Furthermore, security aides and escorts attached to VIPs are banned from accompanying VIPs to polling booths and collation centres to prevent disruptions. Unauthorized security personnel and quasi-security agencies will not be permitted to operate during the election, and a strict ban on the use of sirens by unauthorized vehicles will be enforced. Special consideration will also be extended to individuals with disabilities, pregnant women, nursing mothers, and those facing mobility challenges to ensure that polling stations remain accessible.

“Designated election lines have been established for inquiries and reporting incidents. These lines will be publicized as soon as possible.

“The Nigeria Police Force urges citizens to report all suspicious activities that may threaten the integrity of the electoral process and reaffirms its commitment to fostering a safe and democratic environment as the state gears up for the elections. The Police will also be working with the military and other Federal security agencies as collaborative efforts from all stakeholders are vital to ensuring that the elections are conducted fairly and peacefully.”