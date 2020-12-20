W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Ondo State Commissioner For Regional Integration Dies

Sunday, December 20th, 2020



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Prof. Bayonile Ademodi, Ondo State Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, died on Saturday, an official has said.

Mr Donald Ojogo, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Sunday in Akure.

Ademodi was 68 years old, a professor of chemical engineering, and a native of Ondo town.

Reports say the late politician may have died after battling a protracted back injury.

