One Dead, Three Saved As Another Building Collapses In Lagos

Sunday, May 22nd, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – One person has been declared dead after a building collapsed on Freeman Street, Lagos Island, on Saturday.

According to available information, the building collapsed following the heavy rainfall at Freeman Road, Lagos Island.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Agency disclosed this in a preliminary report titled, ‘Situation report on the collapsed four-floor building at 4 Alayaki Lane, Lagos Island on Saturday, 21st May 2022’.



The report read: “The Agency responded to the above incident, which was already in violation of building safety protocols.

“Two more persons have been rescued alive in a three-story building that collapsed on Freeman Street, Lagos Island, on Saturday.”

