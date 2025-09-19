Tambuwal Has Always Been A Betrayer

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), says Aminu Tambuwal, former governor of Sokoto, has always been inconsistent and a betrayer.

Wike made this revelation on Thursday during an interview on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme.

Wike, who is the former governor of Rivers State was reacting to Tambuwal’s recent comments that he would always pick former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar concerning Wike concerning matters of leadership.

Tambuwal, who also appeared on Politics Today, had pledged his support to Abubakar, adding that his decisions were based on values of governance and not friendship.

“When it comes to leadership of this country and leadership of the people, tomorrow, not even today, I would rather support Atiku than Nyesom Wike. It is a collaboration. It is not something difficult,” .

“Once it is about being altruistic and nothing personal, you have never seen me going against President Bola Tinubu personally, and you have never heard of me going against Nyesom Wike personally.”

Reacting on this development, Wike stated that he once supported Tambuwal’s speakership bid against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP’s) choice, but Tambuwal never reciprocated his loyalty.

“I have never come out on national television to talk about Aminu Tambuwal, but this is an opportunity to talk about him,” Wike said.

“Tambuwal and Atiku. These are people who have been consistently inconsistent, betrayers. Birds of the same feather flock together.

“There’s no way Tambuwal would go without Atiku, knowing full well their antecedents.

“Who is Tambuwal? In 1999 he was special assistant to Senator Wali; he left and joined APP or AD or whatever it was called, and he came back to PDP, where he became speaker, we funded that position.

“He left PDP and went to APC in 2014, he left APC by 2017 to join PDP so that he would run for president, and now he is going to ADC. Look at the trajectory and look at Atiku.”