Oshiomhole claims Nigerians Now Saying Food Is Becoming Too Cheap

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Adams Oshiomhole, senator representing Edo North, has said some Nigerians are now complaining that food prices are becoming too cheap.

Oshiomhole stated this when he appeared on Channels Television last week while speaking about the impact of the federal government’s economic reforms.

According to him, the Tinubu administration promised major reforms, and those policies are beginning to produce results. He said he has even heard opposition members accuse the president of deliberately bringing food prices down.

Oshiomhole said critics are unhappy that food prices are dropping, claiming the government is manipulating the market.

The former Edo State governor, who is also a past national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), expressed support for the president’s tax reform policies. He described the tax system as progressive, saying it places a higher burden on high earners while giving relief to low-income Nigerians.

However, concerns have been raised by opposition parties. In October 2025, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) accused the federal government of artificially lowering food prices through import waivers. The party said the move flooded the market with cheaper foreign food and negatively affected local farmers already struggling with insecurity and rising costs.

In December 2025, the Senate also urged the federal government to reduce fertiliser prices to help farmers cope with falling produce prices and increasing production expenses.