D’Tigress Make History As First African Team To Break Into FIBA Top 10

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s female basketball team D’Tigress have been placed eighth in the world in the latest FIBA rankings.

In the list released on Thursday by the world basketball governing body, the six-time AfroBasket champions jumped four spots to become one of the top 10 teams globally.

With its eight position in the latest ranking, the D’Tigress become the first African team — men or women — to break into the top 10 of the FIBA world rankings.

The historical rise of the team in the world ranking could be linked to its dazzling performance at the Paris Olympics.

D’Tigress defeated both Australia and Canada in the group stage to become first African team to compete in the Quarter-Finals at the Olympics.

However, the team’s good run at the Olympics was eventually stopped by the USA in the Quarter-Finals.

The D’Tigress’ brilliant performance earned head coach, Rena Wakama the best coach of the women’s basketball event.

The US, the Olympic champions, retain the top spot in the global ranking, followed by Australia and France.

China and Spain complete the line-up for the best five teams in women’s basketball.