Over 12,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kaduna

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senator Uba Sani has said that the membership of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is depleting in Kaduna State daily, with the decamping of its supporters to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the run up to the 2023 election.

Senator Sani who is the gubernatorial candidate of the APC, further said that the opposition party is now completely non- existent in Giwa Local Government Area of the state.

The Senator spoke in Giwa, when he received 12,817 PDP decampees on Sunday, which included a former commissioner, women and youth leaders .

The APC gubernatorial candidate assured the decampees that they have equal status and rights like every member of the ruling party.

“In APC, there is no discrimination. Those that joined today are equal in status as those who joined when the party was formed. We are one and united family,” he added.

Senator Sani advised the people of Giwa to vote for all APC candidates in the 2023 elections.

“You should vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the presidential election, vote for Muhammad Sani Abdullahi as senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district and vote for Jibrin Zubairu as member representing Giwa/Birnin Gwari federal constituency. You should vote for me during the governorship election and elect Umar Auwal Bijimi and Adamu Mohammed Shika to represent Birnin Gwari West and East respectively at the state House of Assembly,” he said.

The senator promised to be fair to all, develop all parts of Kaduna state and consolidate on the achievements of the Malam Nasir El Rufai administration.

“The APC candidates that will represent you at the state and National Assembly are very vocal and eloquent people, who will not be bench warmers at the legislative chambers.

He challenged the gubernatorial candidates of PDP and New Nigerian People’s Party(NNPP) to produce evidence of bills that they have sponsored while they were at the National Assembly.

Speaking at the occasion, the APC state Chairman, Air Commodore Emmanuel Jekada (rtd) praised the decampees for realising that the ruling party is the winning party which has brought dividends of democracy to the people of Kaduna state.

In his remarks, Alhaji Lawal Samaila Yakawada advised the people of Giwa local government to campaign devoid of political thuggery and abusive language.

Lawal Yakawada, a former Secretary to Kaduna State Government, also said that APC will be victorious in the coming election.