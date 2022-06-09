Owo Attack: FG Identifies ISWAP As Perpetrators

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has identified members of the Islamic States of West Africa Province (ISWAP) as those behind the Sunday attack on St.Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State last Sunday.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, while briefing State House Correspondents at the end of the Security Council meeting presided by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, said security agencies suspected ISWAP in the attack.

He said, “the council is quite concerned about the violent attack in Owo, Ondo State, and have been able to locate the perpetrators of that horrendous attack.

From all indications, we are zeroing in on ISWAP, the Islamic State for West Africa.

“It is not an ethno-religious thing, the animals in ISWAP wanting attention, recognition, are suspected to have to launched that attack. We have directed all the agencies concerned to go after them and bring them to justice”

“We are equally concerned about the spate of attacks in the name of blasphemy. The police has been directed to mobilize, identify and pre-empt all those involved in the blasphemy attacks in two areas of the country, namely Sokoto and Abuja, of recent.

Aregbesola further said, “the assurance is that we are committed to maintaining law and order and providing adequate security for Nigerian citizens.

“Appropriate preparation is put in place for the elections coming up in Ekiti, this month, and Osun, next month, principally by Nigeria Police and supported by other security agencies, and to some extent, the military. That’s the long and short of it.

“The President wants us to assure Nigerians that his administration is committed to providing adequate security and ensuring the maintenance of law and order, so that Nigerians will be able to go about their businesses, particularly farmers, who will want to go to their farms without any fear of attack or molestation”,

Also speaking at the briefing, Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, disclosed that a total of 17,374 policemen have been mobilised to maintain security during the Ekiti state gubernatorial election scheduled for June 18.