Oyo Decries High Number Of Unclaimed C Of O

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Oyo State Government has decried the refusal of 1,115 applicants of the Home Owners’ Charter to collect their duly signed Certificates of Occupancy (C of O).

The state Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Mr Emmanuel Olayiwola, has therefor appealed to the affected applicants to come forward to pick their C of O.

African Examiner reports that the Oyo State Home Owners Charter seeks to provide owners of houses in the state with Statutory Certificates of Occupancy with greater ease and thereby enabling them to have legal title to their property

“This is the reason measures were put in place to make sure that everyone collects their title documents with ease and within a stipulated period”, he said.

Olayiwola, however, said that the cabinet reshuffle in the third quarter of 2021 caused a slight delay in the issuance of the C of O, but since his appointment, the process had resumed, the certificates signed and was being issued to applicants.

“We therefore enjoin the applicants to visit our office at Room 4, Ministry of Lands and Urban Development to collect their Certificates of Occupancy.

“We also appeal to members of the public to respond timely to our officials when their attention is needed to avoid further delay in processing.

“We hereby apologise for any inconvenience this might have caused our applicants.

“In addition, all complaints should be made at our Customer Care office at Room 4, at the ministry building, Agodi, Ibadan,” the commissioner stated.

NAN