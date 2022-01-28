Oyo Senator, Teslim Folarin, Loses Wife

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The lawmaker representing Oyo Central senatorial district, Teslim Folarin, has lost his wife, Barrister Angela, to the cold hands of death.

According to the media aide of Senator Folarin, YSO Olaniyi, in a statement made available to Vanguard, the woman died on Friday in the United Kingdom.

Olaniyi said: “With total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, we announce the death of our wife, mother and sister, Chief (Barr.) Angela Nwaka Folarin.

“The wife of Oyo Central Senator was confirmed dead on Friday afternoon. She breathed her last in the UK.

“The deceased was hale and hearty until the angel of death knocked on the door. May Almighty God Comfort us and grant late Angela an eternal rest.”