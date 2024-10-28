PANDEF Faults Tinubu Over Scrapping Of Niger Delta Ministry

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) led by elder stateman Pa Edwin Clark has faulted the Federal Government over the scrapping of the Ministry of Niger Delta.

In a communique issued at the end of a meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on October 24, 2024, the Forum’s General Assembly noted with “serious concern the scrapping of the Ministry of Niger Delta which was established to address specific issues bordering on the peculiar circumstances of the Niger Delta, it’s damaged environment and its overall importance to the national economy”.

“The Assembly further condemns that the Ministry has been dissolved into a non-existing body without due consideration to those specific circumstances that led to its creation nor consultation with the critical stakeholders.

“PANDEF, therefore, calls on the federal government desire to further discuss this matter with a view to addressing several specific concerns, especially at a time when the government is pursuing policies to radically increase oil production.

“The Assembly welcomes the proposed South-South Commission to supplement existing Federal Agencies. However, the name of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NÐDC) should reflect its functions and the actual membership.”

On matters specific to the Niger Delta region, the Assembly called on the state governments to fully utilise the revenues from the 13% derivation to undertake the various critical programmes.

“These include roads like East-West Highway and the existing seven seaports in the area not being operated.

“To remedy the situation, the Assembly calls on the Federal Government to repair all failed roads, complete the East-West Highway, commence the building of the Calabar-Lagos railway, and set up maritime mass transit system for the riverine areas of the Niger Delta.”

PANDEF urged the state governments in the zone to embark on massive industrialisation programmes to generate wealth, employment, and skills. amongst other things.