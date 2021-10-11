Pandora Papers: How I Made My Money —Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former governor of Anambra State and vice-presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the 2019 general elections, Peter Obi, has stated that he was a trader who went into banking before he became a governor.

Obi disclosed this in an interview on The Morning Show, an Arise TV programme that aired on Monday.

African Examiner recalls that Peter Obi was alleged to have operated businesses overseas, including in notorious tax and secrecy havens in the ways that breached Nigerian laws by Pandora Papers.

Obi, reacting to the report, stated, “I did not in any respect whatsoever violate any law before, during and after my stewardship as the governor of Anambra.

“I think that the authors displayed ignorance on matters of Trust and International Investment Practices.”

The former governor also disclosed how he made money before becoming a governor.

According to him, ran a planned market management company, adding that he “was the sole importer of Heinz salad cream, just to give you an example of one company”

He continued: “I was the sole engineer of South African Breweries. I was also bringing in Ovaltine.

“The company I was with before, I left it for my brother who took over and paid me off. That company became the Next Cash and Carry which you see in Port Harcourt and Abuja.”

He also disclosed that he used to import wine back in the days, adding that “everyone knew I was a very big trader”

He said, “I had a very good business but went into banking.

“I was sitting in the board of three banks and was the chairman of one before I became a governor.”

He also disclosed that he had major shares in the banks where he was a board member and his decision to join politics made him poorer even though he doesn’t regret the decision.























