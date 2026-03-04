Panel Suspends Euracare Medical Director Over Adichie Son’s Death

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Medical and Dental Practitioners Investigation Panel has suspended Dr Tunde Majekodunmi, Medical Director of Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital, and two other doctors over findings of medical negligence in the treatment of 21-month-old Nkanu Adichie-Esege.

Nkanu, one of the twin sons of renowned author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her husband, Ivara Esege, died on January 7, 2026, after a brief illness.

In a statement issued on January 10, Adichie alleged medical negligence in the events leading to her son’s death. She said the child was taken to Euracare Hospital in Lagos for an MRI scan and insertion of a central line after what initially appeared to be a common cold developed into a serious infection.

According to her account, Nkanu was sedated for the procedure but was not properly monitored after receiving propofol. She said this led to complications, including loss of responsiveness, seizures, and cardiac arrest.

Adichie stated that her son “would be alive today” if not for what happened at the hospital on January 6.

Following the complaint, the investigation panel was set up to review the case. After examining petitions, counter-affidavits, and oral testimonies from 21 doctors, the panel found grounds to suspend Dr Majekodunmi, the hospital’s anesthesiologist, Dr Titus Ogundare, and Dr Atinuke Uwajeh, Chief Medical Officer at Atlantis Pediatric Hospital.

The three doctors have been barred from practising medicine in Nigeria pending the determination of their cases by the Medical and Dental Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal.

The panel also found a prima facie case of professional misconduct against 10 other doctors. However, eight doctors were cleared of any wrongdoing.

The panel concluded its investigation during its 25th session held in Abuja on February 17 and 18, 2026.