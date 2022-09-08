Pastor Adeboye Eulogises Wife On 55th Wedding Anniversary

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has appreciated God and his wife, Foluke as their marriage marks 55 years.

Adeboye, in his official Facebook page on Thursday thanked his wife for marrying him when he had nothing.

According to the cleric, his wife overlooked other suitors who were rich and famous and chose him.

Adeboye wrote, “My darling @pastorfoluadeboye the woman who has suffered with me, she stood by me when we had nothing. I was the poorest and the least known of all the men after her 55yrs ago.

“But she left all those who were famous, well to do and she picked me. Thank God, God had made us a success and proven all the opposition’s back then wrong. Here is to 55 more years of double love, double grace, double peace, double of heaven on earth. #PerfectJubilee #CoupleGoals #GodFreedUs.”