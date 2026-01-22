Paternity Row: Anu’s Mother Fires Back at Davido’s Dad

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ayo Labinjoh, the mother of a teenage girl who claims to be the daughter of singer Davido, has responded to comments made by the singer’s father, Adedeji Adeleke, in the ongoing paternity dispute.

Earlier, Adeleke dismissed the claim, insisting that the girl, Anu Adeleke, is not his grandchild. He said five DNA tests conducted between 2015 and 2020, with samples sent to South Africa, all showed a 0.00 per cent probability of paternity.

Adeleke also alleged that Anu’s Instagram account is being run by journalist Kemi Olunloyo, adding that Anu’s aunt had informed him of this and that the family had cut ties with Olunloyo.

Reacting in a series of Instagram posts, Labinjoh denied the claims. She expressed surprise that her sister, Titi Labinjoh, was allegedly in contact with Adeleke, saying her sister did not act on behalf of the family or collect any money from anyone.

She also denied that Olunloyo currently controls Anu’s social media pages, explaining that while Olunloyo helped open the account years ago, it was handed over to the family in 2019. She said Olunloyo only assisted with public relations during their first appeal in 2018 and that they are no longer in contact.

Labinjoh accused the Adeleke family of intimidation and abuse of power, insisting that Davido should address her directly rather than through his father. She denied that any additional DNA tests were conducted in 2020 and demanded that the original test results be made public.

She also warned that any harm to her, her daughter, or her mother would be the responsibility of the Adeleke family.

The controversy began after Anu shared an open letter on Instagram, saying she had been bullied over the unresolved paternity claim and asking Davido to take a DNA test. The singer has denied the allegation, stating that multiple DNA tests had already been conducted.