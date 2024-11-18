PDP Calls Ondo Election ‘A Sham’, Says It Is Reviewing Outcome Of Poll

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party has condemned the conduct of the Ondo State governorship election on Saturday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), calling it ‘a sham’.

The opposition party, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Sunday, said it is reviewing the outcome of the poll.

According to INEC’s declaration, PDP’s candidate Agboola Ajayi came a distant second with a total votes of 117,845 behind the winner, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 366,781 votes.

The opposition party in its statement, described the election as the worst ever to be conducted by INEC.

“The Peoples Democratic Party and indeed all lovers of democracy in Nigeria and across the world have just witnessed the worst election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The November 16, 2024 Governorship election in Ondo State runs short of all expectations and requirements of a free, fair and credible election as it witnessed the height of electoral swindle, deceit and manipulation by the All Progressives Congress (APC),” the statement read in part.

PDP also alleged widespread vote buying by the APC which it said was rampant because the ruling party impoverished Nigerians.

“This election witnessed widespread election merchandising, monetization and barefaced vote buying by the APC and its apparatus in government to suppress the genuine aspiration of the people.

“This devious practice by the APC was rampant and pervasive because the APC have utterly impoverished Nigerians and turned poverty into a weapon of mass subjugation which enabled it to manipulate the election and its outcome.

“We call the attention of all Nigerians and the International Community to this reprehensible practice by the APC as widely witnessed in the November 16, 2024 Governorship election in Ondo State and we demand that a serious action be taken to stem such if Nigeria’s democracy must survive.

“In the meantime, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP will be having a more detailed review of the election and its outcome and take appropriate action in the defence of our Democracy.”