PDP Govs Broker Truce, Ask All Parties To Revert To Status Quo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors Forum (PDP-GF), has instructed feuding members of the party to revert to the status quo.

The directive was given by the Chairman of the forum who is also Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, after a meeting of the governors which ended in the early hours of Tuesday.

Mohammed said as a political party, the PDP was bound to have disputes among members but that those challenges can always be resolved.

He said, “There is no crisis. The Governors, BoT, and the National Assembly caucus have agreed that the NWC should revert to the status quo.”

Mohammed said all the suspensions have been nullified.

By that statement, it means that the PDP’s National Working Committee should restore the suspended officers, and the acting national chairman should also remain.

On Friday, a Federal High Court in Abuja barred the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) from removing Umar Damagum as the Acting National Chairman of the party.

The court judgement came after suspension and counter-suspension crisis rocked the party, causing an uproar.